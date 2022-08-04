iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,187,247,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $414.88. 166,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,237,985. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $393.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.53.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

