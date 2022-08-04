iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $416.72 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.80 and a 200-day moving average of $420.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

