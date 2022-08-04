iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s Largest Position

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.4% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,223,772 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

