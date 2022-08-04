Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Lessened by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for approximately 3.2% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $25,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.2 %

IRM stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.