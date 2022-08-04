IRISnet 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.46 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. IRISnet has a total market cap of $32.82 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.07 or 0.00640565 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035626 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,091,666,825 coins and its circulating supply is 1,355,223,541 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

