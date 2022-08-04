IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGPGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. IPG Photonics updated its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.30 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.30 EPS.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,420. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.45 and its 200 day moving average is $111.33.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

