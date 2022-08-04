IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. IPG Photonics updated its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.30 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.30 EPS.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,420. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.45 and its 200 day moving average is $111.33.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

