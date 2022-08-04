IoTeX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $61.62 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $351.38 million and $61.62 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

