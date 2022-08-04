Investors Buy High Volume of Bakkt Call Options (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 38,959 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 303% compared to the typical volume of 9,665 call options.

Bakkt Stock Performance

BKKT traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 250,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,244. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. Bakkt has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $50.80.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bakkt will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Bakkt

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,320,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,714,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKKT. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bakkt by 1,121.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bakkt by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

