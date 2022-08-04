Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 1.0% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $45,000. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 7,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Intuit by 14.4% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 23.0% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of INTU stock traded down $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $463.76. 13,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,516. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $404.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.17.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

