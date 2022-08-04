Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.57. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $15.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael R. Chambrello acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 7,216.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 60,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 37,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INSE shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Inspired Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Further Reading

