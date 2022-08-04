Insider Selling: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Chairman Sells 62,993 Shares of Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,798.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 344,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,908.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

GBX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,281. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $982.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.58). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GBX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 64,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Further Reading

