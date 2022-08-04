Insider Selling: SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SP Plus Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of SP stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $35.62. 63,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,709. The stock has a market cap of $828.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.42. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13.
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.64 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
