Insider Selling: SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SP Plus Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SP stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $35.62. 63,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,709. The stock has a market cap of $828.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.42. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.64 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,457,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,131,000 after purchasing an additional 87,709 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 17.8% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 979,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,731,000 after purchasing an additional 113,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.