Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 105,553 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,064,553.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 32,010,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,132,625. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 3.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 620,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

