Insider Selling: Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) EVP Sells $1,039,107.04 in Stock

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS opened at $79.23 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

