Insider Selling: MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) COO Sells 215 Shares of Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) COO Tod M. Cooper sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $20,857.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,607.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $95.24 on Thursday. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.20 and a 200-day moving average of $90.35.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $708.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.15 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,628,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 637,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,867,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

