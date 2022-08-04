Insider Selling: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) EVP Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $56,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,457.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,986. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,399,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.