Insider Selling: eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Sells 59,376 Shares of Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 59,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $47,500.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,569 shares in the company, valued at $102,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ EFTR opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.38.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.39. On average, research analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR)
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.