Insider Selling: eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Sells 59,376 Shares of Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 59,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $47,500.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,569 shares in the company, valued at $102,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFTR opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.38.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.39. On average, research analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,487,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,107 shares in the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,493,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Resolute Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

