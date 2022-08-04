Insider Selling: Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,427.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

GRF opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Capital Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

