Insider Selling: Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Director Sells 1,682 Shares of Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.12. The company had a trading volume of 862,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

