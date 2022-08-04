Insider Selling: Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) EVP Sells 10,423 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) EVP Antoine Yver sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $46,382.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 800,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,774.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Antoine Yver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Antoine Yver sold 20,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $97,400.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Antoine Yver sold 9,100 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $45,773.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Antoine Yver sold 9,200 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $43,056.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $109,603.24.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.9 %

CNTA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 30,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,870. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $445.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 21.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 343,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

