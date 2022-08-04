Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Sells 847 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, July 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $118.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 112,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,834,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 13,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,609.3% in the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

