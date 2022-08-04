Insider Buying: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Director Purchases 8,195 Shares of Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) Director Antonio O. Garza acquired 8,195 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $395,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 539,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GBX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,265,000 after buying an additional 441,776 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,783,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after buying an additional 89,097 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.