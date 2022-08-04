Insider Buying: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Director Purchases 8,195 Shares of Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) Director Antonio O. Garza acquired 8,195 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $395,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance
Shares of GBX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 539,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34.
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on GBX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,265,000 after buying an additional 441,776 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,783,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after buying an additional 89,097 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
About Greenbrier Companies
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
