Insider Buying: Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Insider Acquires 9,667 Shares of Stock

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) insider Matthew Ashley purchased 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £49,978.39 ($61,240.52).

Robert Walters Stock Down 2.7 %

RWA stock opened at GBX 506 ($6.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Robert Walters plc has a 1-year low of GBX 444.75 ($5.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 892 ($10.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 504.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 605.04. The firm has a market cap of £388.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,034.42.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

Robert Walters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.80%.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Featured Stories

