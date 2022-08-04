Insider Buying: Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) CEO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) CEO Howard Widra bought 20,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,421.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Apollo Investment stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.97. 652,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $823.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

