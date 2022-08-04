Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,159,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,272,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $1,699,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UJAN opened at $29.68 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05.

