INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

INmune Bio Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of INMB stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 52,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,642. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 23.89 and a quick ratio of 23.89. The firm has a market cap of $185.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.91. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $30.37.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David J. Moss purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $48,279.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,244,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,961.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other INmune Bio news, CFO David J. Moss acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $48,279.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,244,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,961.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $40,383.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,520,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,674.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of INmune Bio

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in INmune Bio by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in INmune Bio by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in INmune Bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INMB shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on INmune Bio from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Maxim Group started coverage on INmune Bio in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered INmune Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

About INmune Bio

(Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.