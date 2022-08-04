Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $584.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,858. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.71.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,994 shares of company stock worth $23,135,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

