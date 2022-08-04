Index Fund Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 101.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $18.31. 297,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,744,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

