Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $682,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,492 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,024. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76. The company has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.31.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

