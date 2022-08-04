Index Fund Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $331.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,725. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

