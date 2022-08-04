Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires 30,160 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,896,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 28.8% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $386,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,972,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,191,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,051,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,061,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,893,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.85. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,611. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05.

