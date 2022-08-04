Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells $270,060.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $270,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,896.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Cary Baker sold 7,875 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $660,082.50.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cary Baker sold 373 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $24,043.58.

On Thursday, June 16th, Cary Baker sold 323 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $15,484.62.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $63,043.92.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $92.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Impinj by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Impinj by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

