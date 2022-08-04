Immunocore (IMCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 295.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.86%. On average, analysts expect Immunocore to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Shares of IMCR opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.09. Immunocore has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMCR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Immunocore by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Immunocore by 89.4% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 80,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Further Reading

