Illuvium (ILV) Price Reaches $110.65 on Exchanges

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $110.65 or 0.00490904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $72.02 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00639895 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00035637 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.