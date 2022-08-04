Illuvium (ILV) Price Reaches $110.65 on Exchanges

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $110.65 or 0.00490904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $72.02 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00639895 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016284 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00035637 BTC.
Illuvium Coin Profile
Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.
Buying and Selling Illuvium
