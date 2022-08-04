Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY22 guidance to $9.00-9.40 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.40 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ITW traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $209.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

