Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ITW traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $209.80. The stock had a trading volume of 22,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.81.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 400,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

