Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,560 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Illinois Tool Works worth $105,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $209.26. 3,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.74 and a 200-day moving average of $205.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

