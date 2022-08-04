IG Gold Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (IGG)

IG Gold (IGG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $600.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00628980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,958.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002199 BTC.

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

