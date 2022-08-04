IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.98-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $210.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,254. IDEX has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,458,000 after purchasing an additional 93,619 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in IDEX by 684.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IDEX by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

