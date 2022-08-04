IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives C$18.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBG shares. Raymond James cut IBI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut IBI Group from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

IBI Group Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE IBG opened at C$19.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$604.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77. IBI Group has a one year low of C$10.35 and a one year high of C$19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.85.

About IBI Group

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$120.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that IBI Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

