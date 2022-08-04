Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43-1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.42 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HWM traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $37.11. 3,053,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

