Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Shares Down 2.9%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.65). 1,835,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 546% from the average session volume of 284,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.70).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 155 ($1.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 252.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 361.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £189.09 million and a PE ratio of 1,533.33.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.

