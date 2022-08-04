Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 18.5 %

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $60.76 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $672,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845,482.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,549 shares in the company, valued at $40,279,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $672,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845,482.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,997. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $3,891,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

