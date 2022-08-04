Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HZNP. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.10.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 18.5 %

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.64. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $60.76 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Insider Activity

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $672,364.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,845,482.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $9,606,997 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $3,891,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.