Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Announces Earnings Results

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

HZNP traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.64. The stock had a trading volume of 455,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,410. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $60.76 and a one year high of $120.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average of $93.64.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,279,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,549 shares in the company, valued at $40,279,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $672,364.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845,482.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,997 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,135,000 after buying an additional 801,217 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 141.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 814,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,705,000 after buying an additional 476,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 70.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 577,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,715,000 after buying an additional 237,849 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,798,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,218,000 after purchasing an additional 191,259 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

