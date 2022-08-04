Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Horizon Therapeutics Public updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.2 %

HZNP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.81. 526,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,410. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $60.76 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $9,606,997 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $344,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,571.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.