Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HRZN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.47. 159,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 39.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,035.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,035.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $36,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,101.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,464 shares of company stock valued at $319,271. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Articles

