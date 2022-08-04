Honest Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Honest has a total market capitalization of $941,475.35 and $397.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Honest has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00624882 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016530 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00035383 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

