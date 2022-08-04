Honest Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Honest has a total market capitalization of $941,475.35 and $397.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Honest has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00624882 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016530 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00035383 BTC.
Honest Profile
Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.
Honest Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.