Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.38

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share by the retailer on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Home Reit’s previous dividend of $1.37. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Home Reit stock opened at GBX 120.28 ($1.47) on Thursday. Home Reit has a twelve month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £675.55 million and a P/E ratio of 1,083.64. The company has a current ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 118.41.

Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.

