Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HCCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,117. The firm has a market cap of $849.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $36.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,153,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth $2,373,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

